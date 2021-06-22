Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Shares of VLOWY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. 552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,761. Vallourec has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.97.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $842.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 48.84% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. Analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

