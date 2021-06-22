Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 486,848 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,309,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 486,848 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 5.79% of Gold Resource worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,517,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 144,832 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 102,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 468.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 345,300 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald Little purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $195.77 million, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.87. Gold Resource Co. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $5.04.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GORO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Gold Resource from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

