Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,755 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,897.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.04. The company has a market cap of $194.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $84.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

