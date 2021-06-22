Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 701 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $852,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,471,000 after acquiring an additional 255,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $807.21.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $894.00 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $543.03 and a 1 year high of $900.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $842.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

