Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 26,906 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,906 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.12. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.94 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JD shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

