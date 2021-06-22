Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,630 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

DD stock opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

