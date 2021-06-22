VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 700.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

GDXJ stock opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $43.24 and a one year high of $65.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

