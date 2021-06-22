Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (ASX:VEU) Increases Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (ASX:VEU) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.5723 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.18.

