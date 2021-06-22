Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Increased by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,080. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $193.93 and a 52 week high of $279.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.35.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

