Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,658 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 760,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,118. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

