Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 22nd (OTCMKTS:VTAQU)

Ventoux CCM Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 22nd. Ventoux CCM Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 24th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS:VTAQU opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 219.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $787,000.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

