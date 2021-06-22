Vertcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.41 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 40.1% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $22.41 million and approximately $520,483.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,397.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.68 or 0.05880341 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.96 or 0.01357120 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.52 or 0.00369132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00113895 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.27 or 0.00637027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.34 or 0.00371938 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00040657 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,567,547 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

