Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VSAT. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Viasat alerts:

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,225.00, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Viasat will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.