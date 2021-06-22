Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,343,986 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 252,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on VSH shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.