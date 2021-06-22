Vocera Communications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,476 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,333% compared to the average daily volume of 103 call options.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -181.99 and a beta of 0.13. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $26,663.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,629.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $335,915.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,368. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

