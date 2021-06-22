Vodacom Group Limited (VDMCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) declared a dividend on Friday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.5663 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

VDMCY stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Vodacom Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodacom Group in a research note on Monday.

Vodacom Group Limited, a unified communications provider, provides mobile voice, messaging, data, financial, and converged services to the consumer, business, and enterprise customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers contract or prepaid voice, messaging, and data services, as well as handsets.

