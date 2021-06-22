Voyager Token (VGX) Price Hits $2.10 on Exchanges

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00006212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $466.72 million and $7.99 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.66 or 0.00643992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00078027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00038629 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

