Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vroom in a report released on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Get Vroom alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $41.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of -22.35. Vroom has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $514,225.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,350,212.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $472,111.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,066,918 shares of company stock valued at $90,009,092 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vroom by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vroom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vroom by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.