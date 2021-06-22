WABnetwork Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $54,583.91 and $677.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00053646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00019890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.70 or 0.00636525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00077418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.68 or 0.07306438 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.