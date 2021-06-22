Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. AlphaValue upgraded Wacker Chemie to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of Hold.

WKCMF stock opened at $152.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.65. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $74.12 and a 1 year high of $175.60.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

