Walthausen & Co. LLC Buys 6,790 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.15% of OSI Systems worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.11 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.04.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

