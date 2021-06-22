Walthausen & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,460 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.71. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

