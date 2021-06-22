Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vectrus by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Vectrus by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Vectrus by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 513,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEC opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.47. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

