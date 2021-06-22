Walthausen & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,564 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after purchasing an additional 266,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,709,000 after acquiring an additional 61,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 776,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,091,000 after acquiring an additional 63,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $930,450.00. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Shares of MMSI opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 879.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

