Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 22,770 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,770 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Sterling Construction worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sterling Construction by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRL opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $629.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

