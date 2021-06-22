Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 58,893 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 58,893 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 16,881 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $3,072,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after buying an additional 83,808 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 73,480 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OCFC opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.39. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. Research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.