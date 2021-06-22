Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,920 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.47% of Waste Connections worth $132,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Waste Connections by 1,637.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Waste Connections stock opened at $119.91 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 141.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

