Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Acquires 170 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in The Boeing by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after buying an additional 17,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BA traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,639,152. The company has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.99. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.65.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

