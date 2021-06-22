Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Increases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 86.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.80. The company had a trading volume of 50,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.43 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

