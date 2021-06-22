Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.36.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.