WealthStone Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $133,729,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,670,000. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 716,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after acquiring an additional 453,661 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE opened at $146.40 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.70 and a twelve month high of $152.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.92.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

