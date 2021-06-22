WealthStone Inc. Has $255,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,096,000 after buying an additional 423,085 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,521,000 after buying an additional 81,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,449,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.53.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

