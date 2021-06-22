WealthStone Inc. Has $361,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Booking by 15.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,263.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,338.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,532.83 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

