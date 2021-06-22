WealthStone Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 412,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 14,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,818,000 after buying an additional 260,213 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $209.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.50. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of -47.46, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

