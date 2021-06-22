WealthStone Inc. Takes Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,051,000 after purchasing an additional 121,770 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The RealReal by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,819,000 after acquiring an additional 94,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The RealReal by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,950,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,762,000 after acquiring an additional 294,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal during the first quarter worth about $4,509,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REAL opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.89. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 3.15.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

In other news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $42,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,198.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,877 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

