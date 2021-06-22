Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nephros (NEPH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nephros (NASDAQ: NEPH):

6/17/2021 – Nephros was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

6/16/2021 – Nephros was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

6/11/2021 – Nephros was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

6/9/2021 – Nephros was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

6/3/2021 – Nephros was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

6/2/2021 – Nephros was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

5/27/2021 – Nephros was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

5/25/2021 – Nephros was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

5/7/2021 – Nephros had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Nephros was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

NASDAQ NEPH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,132. Nephros, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $91.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEPH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nephros during the first quarter worth about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nephros by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nephros by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nephros by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nephros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

