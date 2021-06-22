Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.57. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

WRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

