Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 50.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,531 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 22,787 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $50,316,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,736,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,945 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

