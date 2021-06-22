Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,799,000 after purchasing an additional 815,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,122,406,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.29. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $178.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.