Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud Sells 81,185 Shares

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,680 shares in the company, valued at C$666,705.60.

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$12.08 on Tuesday. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$7.78 and a 1-year high of C$15.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.67.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$45.97 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

WDO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.50.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

