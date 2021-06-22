Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud Sells 81,185 Shares

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,680 shares in the company, valued at C$666,705.60.
Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$12.08 on Tuesday. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$7.78 and a 1-year high of C$15.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.67.
Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$45.97 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
