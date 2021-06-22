Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The business had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

