Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.99 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,885 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,536 shares of company stock worth $6,855,069 over the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

