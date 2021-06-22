Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.21 Million Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC stock opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.96.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.