WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.92.

WRK stock opened at $53.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.82. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 15.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 16.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 39,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after acquiring an additional 38,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

