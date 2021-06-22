Westwood Global Investments LLC Acquires 6,206,343 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,206,343 shares during the quarter. Ambev comprises 19.8% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Westwood Global Investments LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Ambev worth $306,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABEV. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 158,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after buying an additional 12,577,902 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,703,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after buying an additional 1,332,491 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 327,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the period. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Shares of ABEV opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

