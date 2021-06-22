Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Whirlpool worth $20,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $11,036,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 40.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth approximately $12,141,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool stock opened at $214.52 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total value of $11,470,150.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,965.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

