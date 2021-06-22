Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 77,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 679,735 shares.The stock last traded at $66.57 and had previously closed at $65.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

