Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5,850.00.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76. Wizz Air has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $17.10.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.