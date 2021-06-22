X-CASH Price Hits $0.0001 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. X-CASH has a market cap of $8.82 million and $82,198.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001026 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00019079 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000052 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 67.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,033,452,926 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

