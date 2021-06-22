Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Xerox by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 533,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 218,244 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Xerox by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Xerox by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 34,847 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xerox by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,229,000 after purchasing an additional 462,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.